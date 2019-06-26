FARMINGTON — Everyone’s Resource Depot will offer a series of arts and crafts workshops during July.

These workshops include:

The workshops will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Each workshop will feature a variety of craft projects using scrap materials.

Children will be assisted by student workers from UMF’s Upward Bound program. Topics for each session are: July 2: “Parade Projects;” July 9 and 11: “Helper Robots;” July 16 and 18: ”Magic Dragons;” July 23 and 25: “Giant Bugs;” and July 30: “Cardboard Tube Creations.”

ERD is offering help to those in the community who are planning summer programs for children. Many sample projects have been constructed, and a great variety of inexpensive scrap materials is available, such as leather pieces, paper of all kinds, fabric and yarn, wood turnings and blocks, boxes of all sizes, colorful foam pieces and beads.

For more information about the July workshops or about materials and services, call 778-7150. ERD is in the Education Center on the UMF campus

