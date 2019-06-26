It has been heartwarming to see how the state of Maine has embraced the refugees bused to this state, unlike our hypocritical president whose own wife, plus in-laws, are immigrants. Those folks come here fleeing poverty and violence, seeking a safer and better life — like many of our own relatives did.
Maine has an aging population and has a workforce shortage. Why not embrace them and encourage them to become productive citizen taxpayers? View them as assets rather than liabilities?
My own citizen-immigrant wife works two health care jobs consistently, 60-plus hours a week. Her attitude is “where there is a will there is a way.”
