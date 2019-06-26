There has been a lot of published criticism of Central Maine Medical Center and there have been many changes in administration. The current administration has made some significant changes to address any deficits or negatives in care.

I am writing to inform the public that I recently received excellent care by both the on-call surgeon and the staff of T1 at CMMC. The level of quality nursing care was excellent. Their staffing ratio was one nurse to five patients, which is the nurse-patient ratio that research has shown leads to the safest patient care and positive outcomes.

During the six days I was there recovering, there was literally no wait time between a patient pushing a call bell and a staff member responding.

I encourage others to realize that CMMC is providing good, safe care in the midst of a critical time of negative press.

Debra Riendeau-Fowler, Casco

< Previous

Next >