FARMINGTON —Farmington Rotary will again sponsor the Fourth of July parade downtown.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. on July 4. Line up for participants is 8 a.m. at the North Dining Hall parking lot on High Street at the University of Maine Farmington. This year’s them is “Connect the World.”

Registration forms are available the day of the parade or by visiting the Rotary website https://www.farmingtonrotary.us/ or Facebook page.

filed under: