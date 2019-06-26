FARMINGTON — High school field hockey fans are in for another treat this summer when Franklin Memorial Hospital hosts the annual Battle for Breast Cancer, a round-robin benefit field hockey event taking place at Thomas College in Waterville on Saturday, July 13, from 2-8 p.m.

Organizer Paula Doughty said, “Money raised is used to support those with breast cancer living in Central Maine with health-care costs as well as practical resources for patients, such as gas cards and help with child care, which may impact patient care.

“Last year we started a program with platinum thru bronze sponsorship opportunities for businesses or individuals, which provides sponsors with special recognition in the event’s program and during the opening ceremony.”

In nine years, the Battle for Breast Cancer has raised more than $200,000 for the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center, a program of Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington. Diagnostic breast imaging, biopsies, lab services, surgical consultations and post-surgical garments are examples of how the money has been used.

The July 13 benefit tournament features 11 Central Maine high school field hockey teams: Skowhegan, Messalonskee, Mt. Blue, Lawrence, Dirigo, Dexter, Nokomis, MCI, Winslow, Erskine Academy and Winthrop.

Jill Gray, FMH community relations and development director at the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center, said field hockey players from the 11 teams are “raising one dollar at a time in their communities through personal solicitations, car washes, bottle drives, toll booths and other activities right up to the day of the event. All funds raised are used for working or retired people seeking care who are uninsured or underinsured.”

Additional information about the tournament can be found on Facebook; search for the group “Battle for Breast Cancer.” For updates click on the “Join” button at the top of the page.

The Martha B. Webber Breast Care Centerhas locations in Farmington and Livermore Falls.

For more information, contact Gray at 779-2555.

< Previous

Next >