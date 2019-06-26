CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Ariana Grande, 26; Ryan Tedder, 40; Derek Jeter, 45; Chris O’Donnell, 49.

Happy Birthday: Emotional mistakes can be avoided if you think before you speak and act without broadcasting what you are doing. Life is simple; it’s people who make it complicated. Set your course, and know when to take a detour. How you navigate your way through the ups and downs will determine the outcome. You can make a fuss or make your actions count. Your numbers are 4, 13, 21, 26, 32, 45, 48.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Make suggestions, but don’t meddle in people’s affairs. Strive for perfection, knowledge and experience. Less time spent arguing and more spent on doing things right the first time will make a good impression. Choose peace over discord. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make a change for the right reason. Refuse to let your emotions muddle your mind and cause a mishap. Staying dedicated, fulfilling promises and finishing what you start should be your objectives. A financial gain or gift is heading your way. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t be fooled by a sales pitch or someone exaggerating facts so that you’ll invest in something you know little about. It’s best to do your own thing and stick to what you know you can afford. 4 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Keep your distance from anyone who tries to provoke an argument. Quietly approach what needs to be done. The fewer people aware of what you are doing, the easier it will be to complete your mission. Focus on what’s important. 2 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Trust your intuition, not what someone is prompting you to do. You have more options, so don’t jump at the first opportunity that comes along. Set high standards to stop people from taking advantage of you. Romance is highlighted. 5 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Bypass anyone trying to convince you to do something that isn’t good for you. Take a practical approach to help others. A personal change will make you more aware of what you are capable of doing. Strive for perfection. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep life simple, and refuse to let anyone drag you into a confrontation that won’t solve anything. Concentrate on personal growth and what you can do to improve your life. Handle partnerships wisely. If something isn’t working, know enough to walk away. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Do your own thing. If you continue to work alongside someone who doesn’t see things your way, you will reach an impasse, and little will be accomplished. Consider what’s best for you, and keep heading in that direction. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Put more effort into getting along with the people who have always been there for you. Don’t trust a newcomer who is playing you against the people who care about you the most. Trust and respect have to be earned. 5 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): If a change is required, make it happen. Hidden matters will be revealed if you are too open regarding your feelings or your plans. Do what’s in your best interest, not what someone else is pressuring you to do. 2 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Rely on the tried and true. Get together with someone familiar with your history, and you will get the support and advice you need to make a wise decision. Time is on your side, so don’t take a risk. 4 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Concentrate on making a difference, helping those you love and bringing out the best in others. Keeping your plans and your suggestions doable and straightforward will help you avoid those pushing you to be excessive or indulgent. 3 stars

Birthday Baby: You are charismatic, engaging and accessible. You are ambitious and supportive.

