LIVERMORE FALLS — This Sunday morning, June 30th, there will be A patriotic music concert and sing-a-long at the Gazebo in Livermore Falls will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 30.

The event is hosted by New Life Baptist Church of Jay. The pastor, Dr. Chris Grimbilas, says everyone is welcome. “The birth of our nation is something we can all join together in celebrating. We thought this was a great way for our communities to kick off Independence Week.”

The music will include a community sing-a-long of the best known patriotic songs, including “The Star Spangled Banner,” “My Country Tis of Thee,” “God Bless America” and others. Members of New Life Baptist Church will perform other Independence Day oriented songs. Dr. Grimbilas will present quotes by founding fathers and details of their lives.

Limited seating is available, so feel free to come early. Folks are free to bring their own lawn chairs as well.

On Sunday, July 7, New Life Baptist Church will host an Independence Week community carnival. Attendance is free. The carnival will be held starting at 2 p.m. in the church parking lot.

Contact information: Pastor Chris Grimbilas ~ 207-344-8827 ~