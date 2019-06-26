JAY — Selectpersons voted 3-2 Tuesday to buy a 2019 F-350 cab and Chassis for $30,620 and to spend up to $10,000 for a utility bed and to outfit it for the Fire Rescue Department.

The amount factors in a $8,400 trade-in value for the 2004 F-350 utility truck.

Fire Rescue Chief Mike Booker will use about $30,000 from this year’s operating budget to purchase the truck from Casco Bay Ford in Yarmouth. Booker said of the five quotes for different trucks he received, the department recommends the Ford F-350 cab and chasis. The maximum of $10,000 for the utility bed and to equip it will come out of a department’ capital reserve account.

Booker approached the board on June 10 asking to buy a utility body for the 2004 to make it more compatible for the Fire Rescue Department. Selectpersons asked him to bring back quotes for a new utility truck.

The new truck will have a full crew cab with seating for six compared to the extended cab on the existing truck, which is much smaller, Booker said.

Selectperson Judy Diaz wanted to table the truck purchase to be able to look over information.

“You are buying a truck that is not big enough,” she said.

Booker said if he doesn’t use the money in the operating account now it will go into the town’s general fund as of July 1.

Selectpersons in favor of the purchase were Chairperson Terry Bergeron, Vice Chairperson Tim Demillo and Gary McGrane. Opposed to the vote were Diaz and Tom Goding.

In other business, Bergeron announced that the Town Office will be closed at noon Friday, June 28, to close the year-end financial books.

