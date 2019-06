JESUS

Who was not afraid to walk on the

waves of the sea water.

Who rose from the dead three days

later.

Who turned drinking water into sweet

taste of wine.

Who healed the sick, the poor, and the

blind.

Who unlocked the door of darkness

for us to be saved.

Who deserves our gratitude glorified

praise.

Who will give eternity of Holy life

to us.

Who sacrificed His life for us to live

in paradise.

His name is JESUS.

