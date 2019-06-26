Kyle Cidre and Tia Marie Lowndes Radiance by Design Photography
MECHANIC FALLS — Tina Bayne of Mechanic Falls announces the engagement of her daughter, Tia Marie Lowndes of Naples, to Kyle Benjamin Cidre of Naples, the son of Rebecca and Kevin Cidre of Windham.
The future bride is also the daughter of Keith Lowndes of Bridgton.
The wedding will take place in October, 2020.
