DEAR SUN SPOTS: Museum L-A is reaching out to families with young kids as well as others who care for children, whether they be grandparents or other child caregivers. We want to get the word out that the museum is holding an outdoor Family Play Day at the site of our future home in the former Camden Yarns Mill at 1 Beech St. in Lewiston from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Aug. 16, during the Balloon Festival.

Our future home is across from Simard-Payne Memorial Park. We will have many historical and contemporary activities during this event and seek grandparents who can share stories about the toys, games and activities they enjoyed when they were youngsters. Please bring the grandkids and their friends and bring blankets and picnic lunches to enjoy the riverfront park after the festivities.

Admission to this event is free, however donations will be accepted to help defray costs. We hope all our guests will learn about history while playing. Call me at 333-3881 or email [email protected] for more information.

— Denise, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am a senior citizen living on Social Security and I really need your help. There was an ad in the Sun Journal for someone who does lawn cleanup. The man came over, gave me a price, and cleaned the lawn on May 11. He left 26 bags of leaves on the roadside and said he’d be back the following Monday to dispose of them.

This contractor has not returned to take away the bags even though I have left him multiple messages. And, yes, I have already paid him.

On June 8, I received a phone call from the city to tell me I’m going to be fined if the bags of leaves aren’t removed by July 3. I need someone to come and take them away and am willing to pay for this service. I hope I will get some help from an honest person before I have to pay this fine. Please call 782-7221.

— Maureen, Lewiston

ANSWER: I have a feeling you’ve been scammed. Unfortunately unscrupulous people prey on senior citizens daily. My advice to all is to not pay the final amount for a job until it’s completed in its entirety.

Call SeniorsPlus as they have lists of reliable resources. Their number is 795-4010.

Meanwhile, helpful readers in Sun Spots Land, if you’re a lawn contractor who services the Lewiston area, or are just up for doing a good deed for a senior citizen, now’s your big chance!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The deacons of Leeds Community Church want to give a big thank you to Sun Spots for getting the word out about our $2 bag sale last week. The clothing center was a buzz that day with lots of new people, as well as people helping others shop. The deacons who worked at the sale were so excited to see so many new people. All the funds raised go to the food pantry at Leeds Community Church. Sun Spots, we appreciate all you do for nonprofits in the area and we’re so glad you’re here for us.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: This made me so happy today! Thanks for letting me know the outcome of your big day!

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

< Previous

Next >

filed under: