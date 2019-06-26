LISBON FALLS – Madelyn Doboga Levesque, 91, of Lisbon Falls, went to be with the Lord on June 24, 2019, with her family at her side.

She was born on July 12, 1927, in Lewiston, the daughter of Andrew Doboga and Mary (Adam) Doboga. Madelyn was raised in Lisbon Falls and attended school there and graduated from the Lisbon Falls High School.

Madelyn met and fell in love with a handsome young Navy man, O. Roger Levesque, and they married on December 31, 1949. Madelyn worked for many years as a cashier at the Lisbon Falls IGA and in the Lisbon School Lunch program. She also worked at the Worumbo Mill in Lisbon Falls.

Madelyn and Roger had a camp on Allen Pond and were always happiest when her kids and grandkids came and had a good time swimming and fishing. “Grammy” loved driving the boat and tanning in the sun with her girls and riding around on the “barge”.

Her greatest joy in life was her family; she was very loving and devoted to her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She adored them as they did her.

She was predeceased by her loving husband and best friend Roger in 2006; her loving daughter, Dori, in 2017, son- in-law, Bob Fleury, in 2009; and her brothers Ben and Andy Doboga.

She is survived by her daughters Debby Purinton and husband Allan of Durham, Lynn Thompson and husband Ralph of Lisbon Falls, LuAnn Fleury of Lisbon Falls, Patti Moore and husband Harry of Lisbon Falls, and her son Roger Levesque, Jr. and his wife Carol of Durham; her 18 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Crosman Funeral Home, 40 Main St., Lisbon Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. June 28, 2019 at Holy Trinity Church, 67 Frost Hill Ave. Lisbon Falls. A committal service will follow at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery.

Pease visit www.CrosmanFuneralHome.com to leave condolences.

