LISBON – Roger P. Ouellette, 81, passed away on Sunday June 23, 2019 at The Lamp Nursing Home in Lisbon. He was born on Oct. 5, 1937, a son of the late Paul and Fernande (D’Amour) Ouellette. He attended local schools graduating from Edward Little High School in the middle 1950s. He then went on to further his education at The University of Maine in Orono graduating with his Bachelor’s Degree in Education with a major in Math in 1960. He then taught math for several years at The Central School District in Petersborough, N.H. He spent his summers on his uncle’s and aunt’s farm helping his cousin, Denis, cutting wood.

Roger is survived by his cousins: Raymond Guerin and wife Joan, Michael Guerin, Daniel Guerin, Irene Castonguay and husband, Denis and many other cousins. He touched the lives of all his cousins and the many students he taught through his teaching career.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Maurice Levasseur.

You are invited to offer your condolences and share fond memories with the family by visiting Roger’s guestbook at: www.thefortingrouplewiston.com.

A celebration of life service will be celebrated at The Fortin Group Funeral Home in Lewiston on Friday at 1 p.m. Committal services will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston. A service of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, Maine 04240. 784-4584

