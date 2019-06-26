NORWAY — The Table at Norway Grange continues to offer Free Friday Night activities from 6 to 8 p.m. The activities are chemical-free and family/community focused. Each week the team offers game nights, movie nights and open mic karaoke. Free pizza and popcorn, along with drinks, are available each week.

There will be no Friday Fun Night on June 21 and 28 as OHMPAA will offer a Papermaker show at the Norway Grange.

The Table offers a free weekly community breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m. each Saturday at the Grange.

There will be no breakfast on July 13, as the Norway Arts Festival will be celebrated and the Grange will be transformed to hold a book sale.

From 6 to 8 p.m. July 5, the Table Free Friday Fun Night will hold a night of karaoke and games.

From 6 to 8 p.m. July 12, there will be a cookout dinner with s’mores and lawn games.

From 6 to 8 p.m. July 19, the Table will hold a night of cupcake-decorating and sundae social, karaoke and games.

From 6 to 8 p.m. July 26, there will be a night of free bingo and other games. There will be prizes for the winners.

Looking ahead to Sept. 28, the Table will host the popular 3-C (Clothing, Coffee and Cookies) giveaway from 8 a.m. to noon. Donations are accepted year round for this event. New socks and underwear are always needed.

The Table is a ministry and mission of the Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church, Norway Grange and the community.

For more information or if interested in volunteering with activities, call A-J Alexander, ministries director, at 207-461-3093 or email [email protected]

< Previous

Next >

filed under: