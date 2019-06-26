It’s fireworks season again, and this year, while there are plenty of fireworks displays to see on the Fourth of July, many towns are holding their displays on days other than July 4. Here is a listing for Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties:

June 29

• Oxford: 877 Main St., on drag strip behind Oxford Plains Speedway, 10 p.m. No rain date.

July 2

• Fryeburg: 60 Recreation Drive, in the roadway behind the football field, 9 p.m. Rain date July 3.

July 3

• Bridgton: 14 Frances Bell Drive, on back side of athletic field, 9 p.m. Rain date July 5.

• Farmington: 15 Front St., in Prescott Field, 9 p.m. Rain date July 5.

• Jay/Livermore Falls: Ski Slope Road, on ski slope at the top of the hill, 9 p.m. Rain date July 5.

• Rangeley: Rangeley Town Cove Park on Park Road, 9:30 p.m. Rain date July 7.

• Turner: 118 Ricker Hill Road in Ricker Hill Orchard’s gravel pit. 9 p.m. Rain date July 6.

July 4

• Auburn-Lewiston: Great Falls Plaza and Veterans Memorial Park, 9:30 p.m. Rain date July 5.

• Carrabassett Valley: 1221 Carrabassett Valley Drive, adjacent to the runway, 9:15 p.m. Rain date July 5.

• Casco: Camp Laurel South on docks attached to land, 48 Laurel Road, 9 p.m. Rain date July 5.

• Fayette: 317 Echo Lake Road, on decks attached to the beach area, 9 p.m. Rain date July 5.

• Freeport: Holbrook Street, at the new girls’ softball field across from the high school, 9 p.m. Rain date July 5.

• Naples: Long Lake over the causeway on Route 302, 9 p.m. Rain date July 5.

• Rumford: 700 Hancock St., Hosmer Field Complex, 9 p.m. Rain date July 5.

• Winthrop: 101 Bowdoin St., Norcross Point boat launch, 9 p.m. Rain date July 5.

July 6

• Monmouth: Cochnewagon Pond, 9:30 p.m. No rain date.

Note: Maine law allows municipalities to adopt their own fireworks ordinances. Check with the town you live in to make sure whether use of personal fireworks has been approved or prohibited.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: