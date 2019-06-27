PARIS — Celebration Barn Theater will present Paul Strickland and Erika Kate MacDonald’s award-winning “13 Dead Dreams of ‘Eugene’,” described as “a dark and thrilling shadow play with music,” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 29.

“13 Dead Dreams of ‘Eugene’ ” is based on the true story of a dead body that was on display for 35 years in a small Ohio town. The body was never identified and, for reasons that sound too strange to be true, residents began to refer to the body as “Eugene.”

The 60-minute live performance brings to life the recurring nightmares, commonly referred to as Dead Dreams, which were shared by the town’s residents throughout the period “Eugene” remained unburied.

Described by the Orlando Weekly as “a surreal, scary treat,” the performance won Best Show at the 2018 Orlando Fringe Festival and was named to the Cincinnati Enquirer’s top shows of 2017.

The show is performed entirely in the dark, using only flashlights and shadow puppetry — a mix of full-body shadow puppetry and original shadow cutouts — in front of and behind an eight-foot-tall shadow screen.

Matt Palm of the Orlando Sentinel said, “Here’s hoping my dreams tonight are as entertaining as this show. Did I mention I’ll be sleeping with the lights on?”

Fringe veterans Erika Kate MacDonald (Orlando Fringe Critic’s Choice Award, “Best Female Performer” 2014) and Paul Strickland (Orlando Fringe Veteran Producer’s Award 2017) are partners in art and life. The 12-time Best of Fest winners tour professionally across the U.S. and Canada.

Tickets to “13 Dead Dreams of ‘Eugene’ ” are available for $16 for adults, $14 for seniors 60-plus and $8 for kids 17 and under. The show is intended for ages 13-plus and parental guidance is advised. All tickets are general admission. Lobby and concessions open at 6:30. Purchasing tickets in advance is recommended.

To purchase tickets or find more information, visit www.CelebrationBarn.com or call the box office at 207-743-8452. Celebration Barn Theater is just off Route 117 at 190 Stock Farm Road.

