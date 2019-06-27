NORWAY — A chance meeting with a couple of teenagers gave Aryn Johnson of Norway the inspiration he needed for his Eagle Scout project.

“I met some homeless teenagers last fall who were staying in an abandoned house right behind the library,” he said. “I didn’t know there was a problem with homeless teenagers but it turns out it is a huge problem.”

Johnson, a Boy Scout with Troop 130 in Paris, felt he needed to do something to help. He hatched a plan to fill backpacks with supplies to make life a little easier for homeless teens.

At first, he set a goal to fill 20 backpacks, 10 for males and 10 for females. He wanted to fill each pack with shaving cream, razors, deodorant, soap, toothpaste, a toothbrush, pillow, blanket, umbrella, $5 and, for girls, sanitary supplies.

“I second-guessed myself because someone told me maybe my goal was too high,” he said. “I thought the project would be really difficult. I had to research costs and had to figure out how I was going to raise the money. I was scared I wasn’t going to get what I needed.”

It turned out, the most difficult part of the project was filling out the paperwork he was required to submit to the review board.

He hosted a spaghetti dinner, held a bottle drive and solicited donations to raise funds.

“People were very generous and kind,” he said. “They didn’t understand what was going on in the community and they were very surprised.”

As funds started rolling in for the project, he realized he would not only meet his goal but could easily double it.

Johnson gave 40 backpacks and leftover supplies to the Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School. “They have a list of documented homeless teens,” he said. “I was told my project would help more than 70 teens.”

Through the project, Johnson learned leadership skills and gained confidence. “I really learned not to second guess myself,” he said.

Even if he hadn’t needed an Eagle Scout project, Johnson said he would have done something to help the teens.

“It was heartfelt because I had a connection,” he said. “People need someone to care about them. There is not enough caring in the world but there is a lot of selfishness. Why are there homeless people in this world? Why can’t we help each other? Either people have to get what they need themselves, or they go without. If I can do something to help, I will. Sometimes I feel like I can’t do enough.”

Johnson, a 2019 graduate of OHHS, will attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in the fall. He plans to dual major in criminal justice and psychology and minor in political science.

He was recently recognized by AMVETS Post 777 for the project and received a $300 scholarship to go toward continuing his education, said Michelle Johnson, Aryn’s mother.

“The school was very impressed with the end result,” she said. “I am very proud of him. He did a great job.”

The project is still under review but it is expected his Eagle Court of Honor ceremony will take place later this summer.