NORWAY —Mary Bryce of Norway, is a graduate in the Colgate University Class of 2019.
Bryce, a graduate of Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School, majored in English while at Colgate.
Bryce received a Bachelor of Arts degree Magna Cum Laude at Colgate’s 198th Commencement, May 19.

