BATH — The Django Festival All Stars will bring the driving, swinging sounds of legendary guitarist Django Reinhardt to the Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Wasington St., at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 2.

With stunning virtuosity, the Django Festival All Stars present original compositions, as well as their interpretations and arrangements in the style pioneered by Django Reinhardt that came to be known as “hot jazz” or “gypsy jazz.”

The group, whom The Wall Street Journal has called “the greatest jazz show in town,” prominently features one of Europe’s leading musical families: guitarist/violinist Dorado Schmitt and his two sons Samson and Amati. The band also features virtuoso violinist Pierre Blanchard and accordionist extraordinaire Ludovic Beier. In addition, DouDou Cuillerier plays rhythm guitar and brings the house down with his scat singing.

This will be a high-energy show full of breathtaking instrumental performances and all the charm and excitement of Django Reinhardt’s unmistakable hot jazz style.

Tickets are $25 advance, $28 door, $15 student. For tickets and more information, go to www.chocolatechurcharts.org or call the box office at 207 442-8455.

