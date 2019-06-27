PARIS — Donald Durrah has done it all. He began his career in 1991 as a firefighter in Gray, got his EMS licence, and fell into the world of dispatch by chance. Now, he runs the show.

“I got put into dispatch for one shift because somebody got sick, and to be quite honest, I never left. I went into the Cumberland Police Department when they had their own dispatch center, so I could get a little bit of the police side of it, I went to Sagadahoc for a couple years, then to Cumberland County, and now I’m here,” said Durrah.

Here, meaning the Oxford County Regional Communications Center. Durrah was hired to replace Interim Director Geff Inman on June 10. He served as a dispatcher in Cumberland County for 23 years, spending 17 as a supervisor.

“I have an interesting perspective. I enjoyed my time as a fireman … it was 10 minutes of glory and three hours of clean up. I enjoyed putting the fire out, but I didn’t enjoy cleaning up everything afterwards. I got into dispatch, and it was something I got fairly good at, I was comfortable in and I stuck with it,” Durrah said.

First on the agenda? Taking a look at the county’s policies and procedures, and updating them to make sure they’re current. Durrah said that’s going to take a while, and he anticipates being in “learning” mode for a while.

“Right now I’m kind of in a learning mode; learning how they dispatch, because it’s different than where I came from, how they operate their radios, how they enter calls for service, exactly how every program that they use works, because each program is different. That’s where I am now. Still in the learning stage,” said Durrah. But major issues don’t change from county to county.

“This county faces the same problems any other county has … they all have various similar issues,” said Durrah. And technology is constantly changing – like a new system that allows the public to text 911.

Basically, a person experiencing an emergency texts 911. The information is sent to the Regional Communications Center, who type out responses to the text. According to Durrah, voice calls are much easier to handle for the center. But the technology has some uses.

“We prefer that people use a voice call because it’s a lot easier for us; if I put it in perspective, I’m sure you can picture how difficult it is for us to undergo a medical protocol while typing it. Verbal is much better; if they can give us a verbal call that’a great, but if there in a position where they can’t; they have a prowler in their house, that’s a perfect time to use that technology,” said Durrah.

And as someone who’s been on both sides of the call, Durrah said he understands his team’s unique perspective.

“These guys are the first, first responders. Anybody that needs a firetruck or needs EMS or needs police needs to come here first. These guys make multiple decisions very quickly. They have to weed through the call and know what to send and when to send it. I would say it’s kind of unique for the mere fact that we’re just hearing things and we’re not seeing things. We are making decisions based upon what the complainant is telling us,” said Durrah.

And, for now, Durrah said, his goal is to provide the best possible service for the citizens of Oxford County as he can.

