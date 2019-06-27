To the Editor:

“I hear the sound of distant drums.” The opening lyrics of “Danny Boy” should resonate with the citizens of the Oxford Hills. We have endured continuous warfare since 2003 with no end in sight. My grandchildren cannot recall a time of peace.

The hawkish neo-cons are the force pushing this nation’s propaganda, preparing our citizens for yet another war we probably will not win. All we will probably do is destroy the infrastructure since we simply do not have enough “boots on the ground” to invade and occupy Iran.

Why are we on the verge of another war with a nation that does not pose a threat to us?

Three reasons.

The neo-conserviatives believe believe we are the greatest nation on earth. Thus it behooves other nations to clone themselves on our precepts. Also the involvement of the neo-cons with both the arms industry and war contractors reap billions from us taxpayers.

Secondly, the 6th largest nuclear power in the world, Israel, doesn’t want other nations in the mid-east to possess nuclear weapons Israel possesses between 200 and 400 nuclear weapons, some 100 times as powerful as the Hiroshima bomb. Israel also possesses delivery weapons accurate up to 1,500 miles. Fuel for these weapons is provided at the nuclear facility in Dimona the weapons are assembled in a facility at Yodefat and stored in facilities in Elitabun, Zachariah and possibly at other installations.

This is Israels fight. They would love to stand on the sidelines while air transports, one after, return to our shores with bays filled with flag draped coffins.

Thirdly, this is Saudi-Arabia’s fight. They want Iran destroyed while they also stand on the sidelines. By 2003 our government propaganda had morphed the twin tower terrorists from being Saudis into Iraqi dupes. Thus our “friend” was spared while we invaded another nation.

If we go to war with Iran crude oil will spike to at least 150 dollars a barrel. This will cause great hardship to individuals and become ruinous to our economy.

God have mercy on us.

Lawrence Austin

Paris

