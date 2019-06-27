NORWAY —Did you know that we have a jewel of a healthy living resource right here in Norway? It’s the Alan Day Community Garden (ADCG) at 26 Whitman Street. I am surprised at how many residents I meet who have not yet been to the garden. But that is going to change. It’s a beautiful place to stroll, learn about everything from composting to pizza oven building, see your neighbors and meet new friends, and get fresh, healthy, and local as you can get produce.

This summer, it’s going to be THE place to be on Friday evenings from 4-7 p.m. Beginning Friday, June 28 through September 13, there will be a Community Market at ADCG. The market will feature produce from ADCG and other local farms, craft vendors, cooking demos, wood fired pizzas, children’s activities, live music, and special guest Chefs cooking prepared food in the new food truck. Fresh produce can be purchased using SNAP EBT and prepared foods will be sold with tiered pricing. Admission to the market is free and all are welcome.

Still don’t think ADCG is for you? The Center for Disease Control (CDC) reports that:

Community gardens are collaborative projects on shared open spaces where participants share in the maintenance and products of the garden, including healthful and affordable fresh fruits and vegetables.

Gardens may offer physical and mental health benefits by providing opportunities to

• Eat healthy fresh fruits and vegetables.

• Engage in physical activity, skill building, and creating green space.

• Beautify vacant lots

• Helping to relieve stress and increase sense of wellness.

• Decrease violence in some neighborhoods, and improve social well-being through strengthening social connections.

If a festive atmosphere is not your thing, then come to the garden when it suits you and enjoy the calm and closeness to the earth, as you walk amongst all the plants, and trees and take in this hidden jewel we all get to share.

Holly Utt is a Community Nutrition Educator at Healthy Oxford Hills, You can connect with Holly at 739-1075 or at [email protected]. Like us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/ HealthyOxfordHills

