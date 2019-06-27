100 years ago: 1919

Auburn police department has given warning to the public, and orders to the members of the force that the law regarding dimming automobile headlights is to enforce as strictly as that in regards to reckless driving. A campaign will begin on July 4. The law, which has been in operation since Aug. 15, 1917, says no bulb or lamp in use as an automobile headlight shall be of more than 24 candle power, that the glass at the front of any such light shall be sandblasted or frosted on the inside (paint or BonAmi may be used temporarily), in case a Fracto or similar device is used frosting is unnecessary, but great care should be taken in focusing.

50 years ago: 1969

A neighborhood carnival will be held Saturday on Newbury Street, Auburn, opening at 9 a.m. and continuing until 9 p m. Games and refreshments will be featured and there will be flower exhibits and handicraft displays. Supervising the event are Claire Belisle, Janine Belisle, Laurie Craw, Charles Magno, Hank Sawyer and Bambi Strout. If the weather is bad the carnival activities will be postponed for one week.

25 years ago: 1994

Archive files for this period not available.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

