NORWAY — The Norway Center Church welcomes guest minister Pastor Ron Blake on Sunday, July 7, at 10 a.m.

Pastor Blake was raised in Florida and retired to Maine in 2000. He was raised in the Lutheran Church because his mother was Norwegian and that was the national church of Norway. While serving in the Orlando Police Department, in Florida, Ron joined the Southern Baptist Church and became involved with its Foreign Mission program. Having also earned a builders license in the state of Florida, Ron served as the construction coordinator on projects in the Dominican Republic, Panama and in Mexico for two years.

Here in Maine he served as pastor of Paris Hill Baptist Church while attending seminary at Andover Newton. Music is provided by organist Anne Bernard and soloist Wayne Bridgham.

All denominations are welcomed. Coffee and refreshments will be served after the worship service.

