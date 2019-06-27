TURNER – Blaine C. Bradeen, Jr., 52, a resident of Turner, passed away Tuesday morning, June 25, 2019 at his home. He was also known as Bub, Bubba, Curt, Dad, Son and Brother. His favorite name was when he was called Papa by his grandchildren.

He was born Oct. 23, 1966, in Lewiston, the son of Bonnie (Morris) Faile and Blaine Bradeen, Sr. He attended school in Greene and Turner and received his GED in New York.

Throughout his life he always enjoyed working outside. He worked for Ted Berry Company for several years. He then worked for Pike Industries and Lane for many years. He stopped working a year ago when he began his illness.

Bub loved sports, especially Nascar racing. His favorite driver was #18 Kyle Busch. He loved Red Sox baseball and the New England Patriots. For several years he went to Oxford Plains Speedway and worked on one of the stock cars. He was so close to his family and he was his mother’s big teddy bear. A part of our family is missing but our love for him will fill our hearts forever.

He is survived by his parents, his stepfather, Kevin Faile of Leeds; his daughter Rachel Reed and her companion Ryan Pelletier; his grandchildren Raelyn and Ridge Pelletier of Livermore Falls; his sister Denise Bradeen of New Jersey, his brother Corey Bradeen and his wife Mary of Livermore; his nieces, Amanda Richardson and Samantha Thibeault; and his very special cat “Cheetoh”. Message of condolence may be sent to the family at www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, July 1, 2019 at Keens Mills Cemetery, North Parish Road, Turner, Maine. Arrangements made by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church St., Livermore Falls, Maine.

