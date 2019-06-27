CANTON – Louise H. DeConzo, 86, of Dixfield, passed away, Saturday, June 22, 2019, peacefully with her family by her side. Louise was born August 18, 1932 in Dixfield, the daughter of Leroy Hall and Esther Bryant.

She graduated from Dixfield High School in 1951. She worked at the Pine Knot in Weld, Bass Shoe in Rumford and Bennett Shoe in Rumford, before retiring. She was a past member of the Eastern Star and sang in Weld Congregational Church choir. Louise was a great cook, her biscuits and English pudding will be missed.

She loved to travel, going to New York City with her graduation class, where she climbed to the top of the Statue of Liberty. She went to Italy when her son, Mark, who

was in the Navy. She traveled to California and Arizona several times to visit family.

Louise loved to do ceramics in earlier years and playing cards with her girlfriends on Wednesdays. She loved to knit, crochet and sew for her family, making beautiful sweaters, mittens, scarfs, wool socks, dish cloths and towels. She loved watching the birds from her kitchen and living room windows.

She was predeceased by her parents; and her son, Dwight L. Whitney. She is survived by her husband, Richard Maki, her sister, Jeannette Fournier of Oxford; her two sons, Mark Whitney and his wife Donice and Stephen Whitney, both of Mercer, her two daughters, Deborah May and her husband Linwood of New Gloucester, Pamela Whitney of Portland; six grandchildren, Joshua Crosby and his wife Lisa of Livermore Falls, Tabatha Crosby of New Hampshire, Amanda Louise Whitney of Portland, Matthew Whitney of Rome, Tyler Whitney and his fiancé Morgan Alexander of Oakland, Todd Whitney of Mercer; nine great-grandchildren, Bailey, Andrew, Corey Crosby, all from Livermore Falls, Akira Cote of Waterboro, Ethan Lowe of Portland, Emerald and Lydia Whitney of Rome, Amaya and Emery Louise Whitney of Oakland; and niece and two nephews, and several cousins.

The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to staff at Pinnacle Living Center and Beacon Hospice for their care and compassion they showed during Louise’s time with them. She will be forever in our hearts and greatly missed.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, 11 a.m., at the Riverside Cemetery, Dixfield. We will gather at the American Legion, Dixfield, immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers donate to the research of

Dementia/Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s Association –Maine Chapter at https://act.alz.org/site/Donations

