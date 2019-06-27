AUBURN – Roger J. Cyr, 63, of Farmington passed away on June 14, 2019 at the Hospice House in Auburn after many years battling illness.

He was born on Feb. 25, 1956 to parents, Jacques and Lorraine (Groleau) Cyr.

He attended Monmouth and Lewiston Schools and later earned his GED from Mt. Abram’s.

Roger enjoyed going to Val’s A and W Root Beer, and numerous beaches in Farmington, visiting relatives in California, spending time with his cats, Mercedes and Jake, and dog, Shadow. He also enjoyed visiting his Matante Louise at Montello Heights.

Roger was predeceased by both parents.

He is survived by his companion of 30 years, Sharon Ouellette; twin brothers, Jim and his wife, Renée of Auburn, and Tom and his wife, Nowitha of New Portland; a sister, Nancy Barker of Naples; stepbrothers, Jacque Cyr, Billy Cyr, Reggie Cyr and Andrew Cyr, also stepsisters, Lise Stewart and Melanie Cyrand; many cousins, nephews and nieces.

The family would like to extend many thanks to the staff at the Memorial Hospital in Farmington and Androscoggin Hospice in Auburn for the huge support.

There will be no memorial or services.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the

Greater Androscoggin Humane Society

55 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, Maine 04240

< Previous

Next >

filed under: