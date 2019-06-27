Samuel Simpson, 10, of Minot competes in the shot put Thursday during the USA Track & Field Maine Youth Developmental Track and Field Meet at Poland Regional High School. Athletes 14 or younger from seven track programs competed in the event. Simpson, a fifth-grader at Minot Consolidated School, competes for the Panther Track Club of Poland. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Track and field coach JT Taylor of the Greater Rumford Community Center shows Jimmy Arsenault, 8, of Mexico what he needs to do during the USATF Maine Youth Developmental Track and Field Meet shot put competition at Poland Regional High School on Thursday. Athletes age 14 and under from seven area track programs competed during the event. Taylor competed in the GRCC youth track and field program when he was young and brought the program back to Rumford in 2018 after a 15 year absence. Taylor said he has about 40 children in the GRCC Track program. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Saphryn Humason-Fulgham, second from left, of Auburn competes Thursday during the 100-meter dash during the USA Track & Field Maine Youth Developmental Track and Field Meet at Poland Regional High School. Athletes 14 or younger from seven track programs competed in the event. Humason-Fulgham, an eighth-grader at Auburn Middle School, competes for the Auburn Recreation Summer Track and Field program. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Emily Varney, 5, of Poland is tickled by her dad, Chris Varney, before the start of the 100-meter dash Thursday during the USA Track & Field Maine Youth Developmental Track and Field Meet at Poland Regional High School. Athletes 14 or younger from seven track programs competed in the event. Emily Varney competes for the Panther Track Club out of Poland. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Runners 14 or younger from track and field programs in Poland, Auburn, Rumford, Lewiston, Lisbon, Turner and Topsham participate Thursday in the USATF Maine Youth Developmental Track and Field Meet at Poland Regional High School. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Declan Warden, center, of Auburn competes during the 100-meter dash during the USA Track & Field Maine Youth Developmental Track and Field Meet on Thursday at Poland Regional High School. Athletes 14 or younger from seven track programs competed in the event. Warden, 6, and her twin sister, Caelan, not pictured, competed for the Auburn Recreation Summer Track and Field program. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Lucy Landry, left, Ryleigh Taylor, Saydie Landry and Tessah LeClerc of the Greater Rumford Community Center Track program at the USATF Maine Youth Developmental Track and Field Meet at Poland Regional High School on Thursday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Young runners cover their ears Thursday before the starter pistol signals the start of the 100-meter dash during the USATF Maine Youth Developmental Track and Field Meet at Poland Regional High School. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal