Charges

Lewiston

  • Ryan Birkbeck, 21, of 2 Suncrest Ave., on a warrant charging domestic assault, 10:13 a.m. Thursday at 71 Lisbon St.

Auburn

  • Charles Craigo, 52, of 36 Lindin St., on a charge of theft, 7:10 a.m. Thursday at Hannaford at 95 Spring St.
  • Tate Hodgdon, 25, of 224 Crash Road, Jay, on charges of theft and violating conditions of release, 3:22 p.m. Thursday at 100 Mount Auburn Ave.

Androscoggin County

  • Russell Hart, 41, of 54 Pleasant St., Mechanic Falls, arrested by Mechanic Falls police on a charge of domestic assault, 12:56 a.m. Thursday at that address.

Accidents

Lewiston

  • An SUV driven by Timothy Haley, 63, of Lewiston, struck a deer at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday on Main Street near Stetson Road. The deer was killed.  Haley was not hurt. His 1996 Ford was towed.
