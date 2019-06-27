NORWAY — After selling out the 7 p.m. show of J.T. Turner in “Adventures of Benjamin Franklin,” The Tribune bookstore has added a second show at 5 p.m. July 7. Call 739-6200 for reservations.

Award-winning actor J.T. Turner returns to Norway with his original, interactive one-man show, “The Adventures of Benjamin Franklin”. Printer, Scientist, Author, Ambassador, Philanthropist, Patriot. Benjamin Franklin has been called “the First American”. Join us as one of the world’s greatest statesmen weaves together history, civics, science, and humor. In this engaging show performed in period costume, Dr. Franklin relates true tales of his challenging youth in Boston, his days as a printer and writer in Philadelphia, and his adventures as an inventor, philanthropist, diplomat, and hero of the American Revolution.

Tickets are $10 and can be reserved in advance by calling 739-6200.

J.T. Turner, Artistic Director of The Actors Company, is an award-winning actor, director & writer. He is a member of SAG-AFTRA & Actors Equity, and a historical re-enactor, touring in original shows about Robert Frost, Shakespeare, Benjamin Franklin, Charles Dickens, Aesop, C.S. Lewis & Washington Irving. He is also a professional lecturer, fight choreographer, circus ringmaster, and acting & public speaking coach. www.jtturner.org/our-programs

