LEWISTON – Traffic tangled Thursday afternoon on outer Sabattus Street after a pair of water main breaks were discovered while construction crews were working in the area.

Traffic between Lewiston and Sabattus was limited to one lane as crews dug into the streets in at least two places to repair the breaks.

St. Laurent & Son crews have been working on a water main replacement project in the area between Golder Road and Fox Run Drive, a stretch that covers two-thirds of a mile.

Sometime after noon Thursday, a worker discovered water leaking in an area near a fire hydrant. A short time later, the main breaks were discovered.

As crews worked to replace the damaged mains, flaggers helped guide motorists through one lane of travel, causing traffic to back up in both directions.

It was not clear how long the street would be limited to one lane. St. Laurent & Son recently reported that they were halfway done with the Sabattus Street project. It was unknown how much the water main breaks would set them back.

Residents in the area reported they were without water service Thursday afternoon.

On their website, St. Laurent & Son offered advice on how commuters might avoid delays by taking alternate routes around the construction work.

“Our crew is excavating and installing 12-inch ductile iron water main at a rate of about 120 to 180 feet per day,” they wrote on their web page. “At this rate we might get done earlier. We’d all like that!”

