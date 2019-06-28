The Rangeley Region Guides & Sportsmen’s Association (RRG&SA) will host its Annual Strawberry Festival on Thursday, July 11th. The festival, featuring over 50 crafters and artists, will be held in the Oquossoc Village Town Park and run from 10AM – 3PM. Our famous fresh Strawberry Shortcake will be available along with selections off the grill and our fantastic hand-cut Guide fries. We hope you can join us for this fun day in Oquossoc. For more info call 864-2651 or go to: www.rangeleyoutdoors.com.

