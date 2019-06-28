LEWISTON – Charles J. Bouchles, 73, of Mechanic Falls passed away on June 25, 2019 at Central Maine Medical Center.

My folks, George J. Bouchles Jr. and Phyllis A. (Chase) Bouchles are to blame for this, but don’t be too hard on ‘em, they stopped after me.

I was born on October 24, 1945 in Lewiston at the old C.M.G hospital, had a great childhood.

A lifelong resident of Mechanic Falls. I attended Mechanic Falls schools graduating with the Mechanic Falls High School class of 1964, which I keep in contact with the survivors to this very day.

I enlisted in the U.S. Air Force August 1964 during the Vietnam War. I figured I wouldn’t be shot at in the Air Force, wrong, I was trained as a combat paramedic, but luckily never saw combat. I was honorably discharged October 1968 at the rank of Staff Sergeant.

While on leave, before going overseas, I married my best friend, the love of my life and high school sweetie, Dorothy Lorraine Marquis. Together we’ve had 52 wonderful years together and lots of laughs over a single malt and boy did we laugh a lot.

I have no children, that I know of, just as well, probably would come back grown and live with us.

After proudly serving my country Roy Manchester offered me a job at Manchester’s IGA in Mechanic Falls. I was employed at the IGA until its closing 8 years later. I spent the next 37 years, until retiring as Upper Dam superintendent, working for hydroelectric utilities- Union Water Power (CMP) and NextEra Energy.

I was predeceased by my folks.

At Charles request there will be no services. Interment will be at Gracelawn Memorial Park, Auburn.

