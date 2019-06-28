I write with regard to the use of cell phones (texting or calling) while driving.

I totally agree that the use of cell phones while driving is extremely dangerous. I also agree that if a person gets caught using a cell phone while driving, she should get a ticket.

That should pertain to everyone.

Many times I have seen police officers looking down while driving, presumably using their cell phones, checking their computers or talking on the radio while they were driving a motor vehicle. And many times they were speeding while doing just that.

There are many distractions in police cars, but if officers are going to enforce any no-cell-phone-while-driving law, perhaps they should be the first to stop using theirs.

Dolly Grondin, Lewiston

