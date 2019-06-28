LEWISTON — The Maine Forest Service has entered into an administrative settlement agreement with David Roy, owner of Roy’s Logging, LLC, of Auburn, according to a press statement.

The settlement resolves a violation of the state’s Forest Practices Act on land harvested in Hartford. There, according to MFS, timber was harvested without a harvest plant as required by rule, creating a 24-acre clear cut.

Roy agreed to pay a $2,000 civil penalty for the violation, $1,600 of which has been directed to the Community Forest Fund, as a Supplemental Environmental Project in support of urban and community forestry programs in Oxford County, according to the MFS.

Last week in a separate case, MFS entered into an administrative settlement agreement with L. Herbert York of Farmington.

The settlement resolves a violation of the State’s Forest Practices Act on land harvested in Farmington, where York harvested a 26-acre unplanned clear cut without a harvest plan and with insufficient separation zone.

York agreed to pay a $3,000 civil penalty for the violation; $2,400 of which was directed to the Community Forest Fund to be used to support urban and community forestry programs in Franklin County.

“Mr. York was very cooperative and took full responsibility for the violation,” said Adam Cates, MFS regional enforcement coordinator. “Mr. York informed us that he did not intend to create the violation” added Cates.

Timber harvesting violations often result from inadequate planning or failure to review forestry rules prior to a harvest, according to MFS. When landowners fail to check regulations that apply to the area being harvested, they can inadvertently create violations. The agency advises that many violations can be avoided by consulting with MFS in advance of a timber harvest.

