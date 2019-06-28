Farmington, Maine – The Franklin County 4-H Benefit Auction will be a day-long event beginning at 10:00 a.m., June 29 at the Farmington Fairgrounds Starbird Building, 292 High St.

The 4-H Auction this year will be a ticket auction and run ALL DAY. Some larger silent auction items available too. Ticket prices are- $10 for a sheet of 20 tickets, or 3 sheets for $25. The more you buy the more chances to WIN! The drawing for items will begin at 6 p.m. You do NOT need to be present to participate in the auction.

All proceeds will be used to support the 4-H Youth Development Program in Franklin County.

For more information or a reasonable accommodation, contact Tiffany Wing, 207.778.4650, 800.287.1478 (toll free in Maine); or [email protected]

About University of Maine Cooperative Extension: As a trusted resource for over 100 years, University of Maine Cooperative Extension has supported UMaine’s land and sea grant public education role by conducting community-driven, research-based programs in every Maine county. UMaine Extension helps support, sustain and grow the food-based economy. It is the only entity in our state that touches every aspect of the Maine Food System, where policy, research, production, processing, commerce, nutrition, and food security and safety are integral and interrelated. UMaine Extension also conducts the most successful out-of-school youth educational program in Maine through 4-H.