I would like to express thanks to the 21 Democratic legislators who recently joined Republicans in refusing to give away Maine’s Electoral College votes. The framers of the Constitution granted even less-populous states control of their own Electoral College votes to ensure representation of all the citizens.

Unfortunately, however, there may be out-of-state initiatives that will attempt to influence Maine’s system again. In the case of the ranked choice voting debate — influence that did not originate in Maine — very sadly put an end to Maine’s one-citizen, one-vote tradition.

It is time for Mainers to stand up and hold the line against such nonsense.

Joanne Schueth, Harrison

