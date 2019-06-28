A South Portland woman whose two pit bulls bit a woman who was trying to separate them from a neighbor’s dog is facing multiple charges.

Heather Geisinger reported her two pit bulls missing June 24. Later that day, at 11 a.m., a 66-year-old woman who lives on Elderberry Drive watched as the two dogs jumped a neighbor’s fence and attacked a dog in that yard, South Portland police said.

The woman then tried to separate the three animals, and in the process, was bitten in the arm. She got away from the two loose dogs, brought her neighbor’s dog indoors to safety and called police. The woman was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital for treatment, police said.

Geisinger retrieved the animals and they have been ordered quarantined during the investigation.

South Portland Animal Control Officer Corey Hamilton issued Geisinger five citations: Two counts of keeping a dangerous dog, two counts of keeping an unlicensed dog, and one count of having a dog at large.

Geisinger was ordered to keep the animals confined to her property until her court date in August.

