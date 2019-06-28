NEW VINEYARD – Edward Maurice Merrill, 85, passed peacefully at his home in New Vineyard, Wednesday, June 26, after a long struggle with renal failure.

Ed was born in New Vineyard, on Aug. 17, 1933, the second son of Maurice and Bernice Wells Merrill. He lived most of his life in New Vineyard, with the exception of a few years of his childhood in Vermont. He married Carolee Stewart on March 28, 1952, and they recently celebrated 67 years together.

Ed had many occupations in his life. As a teen, he helped his grandfather plant strawberry plants and other chores. He worked at Smith’s mill and did lumbering and construction work. He drove a cement truck for Red-e-Mix (hauling concrete to the Telstar satellite base), and scaled lumber for Cousineau’s mill. His favorite job, one he held at the time of his retirement, was seeking out specialty logs at various logging sites for Woodtek and TRG. He played softball on a town team, a right-hander who always batted left. Ed was on the pit crew for Earl Jones’s #19 stock car at Oxford Plains. He was a town selectman for several years and a member of the New Vineyard Snowmobile Club. He enjoyed gardening and working on his firewood. His favorite times were spent being surrounded by family, especially his grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents, Maurice Merrill, Bernice Merrill Moore; his sister, Blanche Higgins; and an infant son, Bruce.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carolee Merrill of New Vineyard; brother, Harris Merrill of Anson, sisters, Nettie (Steve) Spencer of Windsor, Vt., Arlene Davis of New Vineyard, and Sandra Dexter of Kingfield; children, Shirley Lidstone (Mel) of Unity, Tom Merrill (CJ) of Texas, Janet Tracy (Rodney) of New Vineyard, and Roger Merrill (Doreen) of New Vineyard. Ed also leaves behind his legacy of grandchildren, Holly Lidstone Hill (Chad) of Norway, Jeff Merrill, Andy Merrill (Tara), Jennifer Merrill, all of Texas, Bruce Merrill (Savannah) of Wilton, Jared Merrill (Becky) of Virginia, Greg (Nickie) of Alaska, Kyle Tracy (Kelby) of Massachusetts, and Justin Tracy of Georgia. He also leaves great-grandchildren, Hope Hill, Evalet, Amelia, and Dean Merrill, Ethan Merrill and Allison Merrill, Logan and Mallory Merrill, and Braelyn Merrill.

Memorial visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday July 2, at Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams-McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, ME. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 3, with comfort reception to follow. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery at 12:30 p.m.

A kind word may be left on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to

Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

« Previous

filed under: