A pedestrian crosses under the broken crosswalk light in front of Central Maine Medical Center on Main Street in Lewiston on Friday morning. Dale Doughty, Lewiston’s director of Public Works, said CMMC installed the flashing, button-operated light in either the 1980s or 1990s after asking the City Council for permission, agreeing to maintain it. “Last winter, the device started to act up — sometimes it would stick on and sometimes it wouldn’t come on,” Doughty said. The hospital plans to install a new set of flashing beacons. “We’ll give them some technical advice (when the new lights come in),” Doughty said. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal