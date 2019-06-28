High Honor Roll

9th Grade

Emily Eastlack

Mya Laliberte

Lily Lavallee

Hannah McMillan

Ella Shaffer

Evan Smith

10th Grade

Autumn-Sky Williams

11th Grade

Lauren Eastlack

Lauren Farmer

12th Grade

Elijah Bliss

Natausha Cogley

Amber Morrill

Honor Roll

9th Grade

Lily Emerson

Winnie LaRochelle

Emmarae MacFawn

Bristol Quimby

Kitty Rahman

10th Grade

Luke Beaulieu

Will Brey

Anastasia Champagne

Emma Jacot-Descombes

Ellah Smith

11th Grade

Camdan Carmichael

Ian Lillis

Olivia Pye

Abigail Waldeck

Gabrielle White

12th Grade

Vanessa Bisson

Olivia Hall

Abigail Kennedy

Payton Ross

Seth Vorous

High Honor Roll is awarded to students who achieve all As (90 or greater) in all courses.

Honor Roll is awarded to students who achieve As and Bs (80 or greater) in all courses.

An Incomplete (INC) renders the student ineligible for High Honors or Honors for the quarter.

