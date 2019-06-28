Acclaimed local Jui Jitsu competitor, coach, and tourney organizer, Shawn Smith was very busy Sunday. Even though it was his birthday, he didn’t have much time to think about it. Shawn was busy announcing the matches, and winners of six classes of young competitors. Over 120 competitors came from all over the northeast and Canada to Rangeley for this increasingly prestigious and well-run tournament.

Interlocking colorful mats stretched essentially the length of the RLRS gymnasium’s basketball court (see photos) enabling up to 5 matches to be contested simultaneously. Five scorers tables kept track of the referee’s awarded points, while the stands were filled with cheering parents, and coaches.

Medals and championship belts were awarded to proud competitors throughout the day of continuous action. All in all, it appeared to be a very fine tournament once again. A clear testament to the wide-ranging skills and leadership of Shawn Smith…It was again a championship performance in many ways for Rangeley’s own.

