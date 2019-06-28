THUMBS UP! Was I surprised when I got a call from the Rangeley High School asking me if I needed some work done around the house. Yes, I’ll make a list. A whole bunch of kids came and swarmed all over the yard with their rakes, shovels and even washed my windows. Thank you for taking care of the elderly. I appreciate the thoughtfulness.

THUMBS UP to Music Director Erin Smith and her Community Chorus. What a special concert it was and real community, young and not so young alike! Thank you all!

THUMBS UP to the Village Scrubbard and its owner Mike who goes way beyond the call of duty to meet the needs of his customers. Thanks a million!

