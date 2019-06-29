Information on asylum seekers available

FARMINGTON — United Way in Portland is partnering with the City of Portland and other organizations to respond to the recent influx of asylum seekers legally entering the U.S. and going to Portland.

While the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area is not directly involved in the situation, the organization feels it is important to provide information on the matter.

For more information or to help, call 211 or visit United Way of Greater Portland’s web site at https://www.unitedwaygp.org/2019/06/15/looking-to-help-asylum-seekers/ or http://portlandmaine.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=4295.

Morse, Turner libraries to host Summer of Science

GREENE — Morse Memorial Library of Greene and Turner Public Library will host a 4-H Summer of Science program for kids entering grades three through seven. The weekly program offers fun activities exploring the basics of ocean science and engineering. Even pirates need science. Learn what they use to navigate their ship and seek hidden treasure.

All sessions will take place at 3:30 p.m., first on Wednesday at Morse Library, with the same session repeating on Monday at Turner Library. The weekly program schedule is: Week 1, Seaweed Filter, July 3 at Morse and July 8 at Turner; Week 2, Layers of the Ocean, July 10 at Morse and July 15 at Turner; Week 3, Salt Water Density, July 17 at Morse and July 22 at Turner; Week 4, Catapults, July 24 at Morse and July 29 at Turner; Week 5, Stretch Your Potential, July 31 at Morse and Aug. 5 at Turner; and Week 6, Will It Light?, Aug. 7 at Morse and Aug. 12 at Turner.

Participants may attend a single session or all six. The program is free, but space is limited and advance registration is required. To register, call Morse Library, 105 Main St., at 207-946-5544 or Turner Library, 98 Matthews Way, at 207-225-2030.

Declaration of Independence reading July 4

NEW GLOUCESTER — A public reading of the Declaration of Independence will take place at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 4, at the New Gloucester History Barn, 383 Intervale Road (Rte. 231). The free event will be held rain or shine. It is sponsored by the New Gloucester Historical Society.

Children will learn textile art at library

FREEPORT — Cotton Weeds quilt shop will transport machines and expertise to the Freeport Community Library for a textile art class. Each child will get a chance to work on a sewing machine and create a treasure bag to take home.

Classes will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 8, and Wednesday, July 10. They are limited to eight a session and sign up is required. Ages are 8 and up and adult supervision is required.

The events are free and open to the public. For questions or directions to the library, visit www.freeportlibrary.com or call 207-865-3307.

Preservation group seeks nominations

YARMOUTH — The annual Maine Preservation Honor Awards celebrate excellence in historic preservation leadership, rehabilitation and craft. Since 1998, Maine Preservation has recognized historic preservation successes across Maine and the people that make them happen.

Anyone who know of a preservation project or a statewide preservation leader who deserves to be celebrated should submit a nomination. Submissions must be received by Friday, July 26.

Each year, the organization publishes a list of the Most Endangered Historic Places in Maine, both to focus statewide media attention on places in peril and to boost local efforts to protect them. Anyone concerned about a threatened historic place should submit a nomination by Wednesday, July 10 to mainepreservation.org | or call 207-847-3577.

Excelsior Grange elects year’s officers

POLAND —Excelsior Grange 5 held election of officers at its June 1 meeting as follows: Master, Steve Verrill; overseer, Clair Walker; chaplain, Byron Strout; steward, Scott Benson; assistant steward, James Walker; lady assistant steward, Kim Verrill; lecturer, Sue Verrill; secretary, Cynthia Maxwell; treasurer, Scott Benson; Flora, Barbara Strout; Ceres, Jean Benson; Pomona, Louise Roberts; and gatekeeper, Wendall Harris.

Library to host resume, interview workshop

FREEPORT — A free professional development workshop will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, July 12, at the Freeport Community Library. First Impressions Matter is a resume and interview workshop that offers current tools, resources and guidance to write an effective resume and to prepare for a successful interview. The two-hour workshop is offered through New Ventures Maine.

The workshop is free, but preregistration is required. There are three options for registering. The first is to go to bit.ly/classesnvme, click on the Freeport class and fill out the registration online. The second is calling New Ventures Maine at 207-799-5025 and ask for Sarah Hutchins; this is also the phone number to call for any questions. The third option is to go to the library and a staff person will help fill out the registration online when it is convenient to do so.

For questions or directions to the library, visit www.freeportlibrary.com or call 207-865-3307.

Learn about wildlife in photo presentation

FREEPORT — Harpswell author Ed Robinson will be at the Freeport Community Library showing “The Wonder of Maine’s Wildlife,” a photo presentation featuring some of Maine’s iconic wildlife. There will also be animal calls and anecdotes from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 15.

Robinson’s book, “Nature Notes from Maine: River Otters, Moose, Skunks and More,” features hi-res photos and essays. Books will be available for purchase via cash or check. All proceeds will benefit the Harpswell Heritage Land Trust.

Robinson has been writing and speaking about the outdoors for years. He grew up in the Finger Lakes region of New York where he developed a love of the natural world. This love was nourished even more throughout years of global travel. He settled in Maine in 2007 and has been photographing and writing about Maine wildlife ever since.

The event is free and open to the public. For questions or directions to the library, call 207-865-3307 or visit freeportlibrary.com.

