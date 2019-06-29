100 years ago: 1919

It is suggested that Auburn add to her automobile reform such as a moderate pace in wet weather as to ensure the safety of summer gowns on the sidewalk of city streets. One Auburn casualty early today reported a mud-spotted waist and skirt and a neck that also needed laundering. Also, a new “chapeau” had a narrow escape from being ruined.

50 years ago: 1969

A group of youngsters residing on Webber Avenue, Lewiston, after weeks of preparation and rehearsal, presented a beauty pageant Wednesday noontime in which Miss Reinette Morin won the title of Miss Webber Avenue. The program was held at the Robert Biron home, 125 Webber Av., and supervising the arrangements and also serving as Judges were Anne Lacasse and Judy Biron, in true beauty pageant style the girls presented a talent portion and appeared in both bathing suit and Sunday-best for the competition. Participating were Celeste Morin, Ann Marie Jutras, Joyce Biron, Nancy Jutras and Liz Daigneault to addition to the grand winner. For their talents Celeste and Ann Marie presented vocal solos; Joyce did a jazz routine; Reinette, a tap routine; and Nancy and Liz both performed in ballet.

25 years ago: 1994

Archive files for this period not available.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

