LEWISTON – Albert William Richard, 92, formerly of the Quaker Ridge Rd. in Leeds, died on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Marshwood Center of Lewiston. Al was born in Madrid, Maine on Dec. 22, 1926, the son of Sylvain “Steve” Richard and Rose Depres. He married Gloria E. Richard on June 30, 1950.

Al was a longtime member of the Asylum Masonic Lodge in Leeds.

Among the activities that he enjoyed, Al liked spending time at “Camp” riding his ATV and rock hunting near the stream. His favorite hobby was cutting firewood and clearing trails in his woods.

Al worked as a commercial truck driver and wood cutter for many years before joining the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department, where he worked as a sergeant night-shift supervisor at the jail.

Al was predeceased by his parents and foster-parents Merle and Cassie Johnson; wife Gloria; sons Glenn and Ronald Richard; and siblings, Augustine “Gus” Richard, Lena Howard, Leo Richard, Marie Taylor, and Etny Campbell.

He is survived by his son, Gerry Richard and his wife Jessica of Leeds Maine; siblings Merle Richards, Rita Laroche; foster sisters Charlotte Nadeau and Theresa Parker; seven grandchildren, Angela, Peggy, Sue, Kris, Ryan, Chad and Paige; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service is to be announced at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net

