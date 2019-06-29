Androscoggin County

• Jonathan Russell, 44, of Winthrop, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 6:30 p.m. Friday on Route 219 in Turner.

• Ly Danh, 46, of Portland, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 11:58 p.m. Friday on Maine Street in Poland.

Lewiston

• Mickiel James, 30, of Livermore Falls, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 1:10 a.m. Saturday at the ACME Club.

• Ashley Aube, 31, of Bridgton, on a charge of fugitive from justice, 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Blake Street.

• Joseph Allen, 29, of Winthrop, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 8:15 a.m. Sunday at 171 Park St.

• Matthew Gammon, 29, of Greene, on an outstanding warrant for assault, 5:20 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Lisbon and Maple streets.

