LEWISTON — The Stanton Bird Club of Lewiston and Auburn offers its third annual Nature Week at Thorncrag from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, July 15 to 19. The week is geared toward children from age 6 to 12.

Registration costs $25. There are a few openings left and scholarships are available. For information and registration forms, call Penny Jessop at 207-782-5467 or visit Stantonbirdclub.org. The focus will be on the four elements: Day 1, “Into the Woods”; Day 2, “Fire (the sun)”; Day 3, “Air”; Day 4, “Water”; and Day 5, “Earth.”

There will be two Wednesday Walks. On July 10 the walk will take place at the Fitzgerald Preserve in Brunswick. Participants will meet and park on the entrance road, “Lindbergh Landing” (Lindbergh Crossing) off the Old Bath Road. The July 24 walk will take place on Riverside Trail in Lewiston. Walkers will meet at the corner of Winter and Whipple streets at Sunnyside Park.

All the walks begin at 8 and end by 11 a.m. They usually cover about two miles on a generally even and basically dry surface. They are free and open to everyone interested in identifying birds. The walk leaders, Stan and Joan DeOrsey, identify and comment on birds seen and heard, with everyone pointing out birds they notice. Bring binoculars and dress for the weather. For questions, call the DeOrseys at 207-406-4741 or e-mail [email protected]

The Stanton Bird Club manages the Thorncrag Nature Sanctuary as well as the Woodbury Nature Sanctuary in Monmouth and Litchfield. More information can be found at www.StantonBirdClub.org. The results of the various trips are posted there, often with photos. The club also has a Facebook page.

