After three days of searching, Skowhegan police have recovered three life-size ornamental deer sculptures that had been stolen from the lawn of an elderly Skowhegan couple, police Chief David Bucknam confirmed Saturday.

He said officers found one of the deer around 8 p.m. Friday at a residence in Madison and the other two at midnight at a residence in Moscow. At both properties the statues were in plain sight on the lawn.

According to Bucknam, the large number of tips from local residents was what led the police to the deer.

“I want to thank all of the people who called in tips,” Bucknam said. “I’m really happy we were able to find them without damage and that we can return them to their rightful owners.”

The statues belong to Dominick and Louise Rinaldi, who discovered

during a family dinner Tuesday night that their sculptures, valued at more than $3,500, were missing. The theft left the Rinaldis devastated, but they remained hopeful that the community might be able to help find the missing deer figures.

According to Bucknam, all three deer are undamaged and will be returned to the Rinaldis soon, after the police investigation is finished.

He said police haven’t charged anyone in the case, but the investigation remains open.

