This week’s poem is by Ruth Guillard of Bowdoinham.

ROBINS IN WINTER

By Ruth Guillard

I met a man today who talked

animatedly about the flock

of robins he had seen, jumping

chirping, swinging on bare branches.

Everyone knows, he said,

robins are a sign of spring.

I did not tell him

that they stay all winter.

It’s just that he hadn’t noticed.

He hadn’t noticed because

he didn’t go where they hide…

in the corners of the barn, inside

hedgerows and the sheltering woods,

all the secret, silent places

he never bothered to enter.

Now the robins had come to him

at the edge of his lawn, where the first

low thickets mark the beginning

of the forest. Tomorrow

he may venture in more deeply,

listen for a slight rustling

under the privets, sit quietly

in the vastness of a barn

whose rafters rise aloft

like a cathedral.

